2Touch

Making the TouchBar great. Again?


Unsplashed background img 1

How it works

Step 1

Choose your applications. Select your favourite websites for Safari, Chrome or your preferred browser. Assign your working terminal directory

Step 2

Choose your preffered button colour

Step 3

Choose your screen split prefrences. Half Screen or Full Screen

Step 4

Create

Unsplashed background img 2

Set up All your environments

2Touch can be used to setup multiple applications at once. Open your Email, Calendar and Work Portal in one go. 2Touch will fit them nicely into half a screen per monitor.

Download 2Touch v1.1 Installation Instructions


2Touch is still in Beta and there may be bugs. Please don't hesitate to email wezham1@gmail bugs or features and I will make sure I fix them as soon as possible