Choose your applications. Select your favourite websites for Safari, Chrome or your preferred browser. Assign your working terminal directory
Choose your preffered button colour
Choose your screen split prefrences. Half Screen or Full Screen
Create
2Touch can be used to setup multiple applications at once. Open your Email, Calendar and Work Portal in one go. 2Touch will fit them nicely into half a screen per monitor.
2Touch is still in Beta and there may be bugs. Please don't hesitate to email wezham1@gmail bugs or features and I will make sure I fix them as soon as possible