After the download is complete:

You may need to modify your preferences to allow 3rd party apps to install

1. Unzip and open the .dmg file

2. Drag the 2Touch application into the Applications folder

3. Start the application. You will now be prompted to set accesibility settings for 2Touch

4. Enable 2Touch to access Accesibility settings. This is necessary for screen resizing

5. Double click on the Application and enjoy

Don't hesitate to contact me at wezham1@gmail.com. Check out my LinkedIn too